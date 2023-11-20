Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Sealed Air worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after acquiring an additional 266,613,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4,708.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,059,000 after buying an additional 1,073,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $22,688,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

