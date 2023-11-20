Swiss National Bank Grows Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of TopBuild worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.27.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $296.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $145.08 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

