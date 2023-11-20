Swiss National Bank Has $17.38 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Vertiv worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $43.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.