Swiss National Bank Has $17.88 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Williams-Sonoma worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,487,000 after buying an additional 67,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $178.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $181.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 61.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,290 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.