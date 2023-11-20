Swiss National Bank Has $19.56 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Hyatt Hotels worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $115.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.