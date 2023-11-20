Swiss National Bank Has $19.79 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Saia worth $19,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 382.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Up 1.1 %

Saia stock opened at $416.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.58. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $443.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.12.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

