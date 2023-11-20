Swiss National Bank Has $20.09 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Mohawk Industries worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $84.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

