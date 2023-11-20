Swiss National Bank Has $20.48 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Performance Food Group worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after buying an additional 949,902 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PFGC opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,400. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

