Swiss National Bank Has $21.28 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE AQN opened at $5.97 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.86%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

