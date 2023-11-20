Swiss National Bank Has $3.77 Billion Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 842,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of NVIDIA worth $3,773,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $492.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.17 and its 200-day moving average is $424.16. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

