Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CubeSmart worth $21,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CubeSmart by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CubeSmart stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
