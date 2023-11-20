Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $21,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

