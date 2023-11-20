Swiss National Bank Makes New $22.52 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,031,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.