Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.05% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 988,054 shares in the company, valued at $91,365,353.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,674.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $79.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

