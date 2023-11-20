Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,100 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Lamar Advertising worth $18,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $98.06 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

