Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Bruker worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bruker by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Bruker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Bruker by 57.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 38.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after buying an additional 154,326 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $84.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

