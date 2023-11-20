Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Elbit Systems worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,560,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT stock opened at $198.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $225.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

