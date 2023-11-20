Swiss National Bank Sells 13,900 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Westlake worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 155.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Westlake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth $499,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth $46,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $129.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $98.05 and a 12 month high of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

