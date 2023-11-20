Swiss National Bank Sells 57,700 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Alcoa worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,975,000 after acquiring an additional 455,750 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AA. Argus downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

