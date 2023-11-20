Swiss National Bank Sells 9,400 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Aspen Technology worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $183.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $248.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

