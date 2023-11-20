Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,576,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,124,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $63.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

