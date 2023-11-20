Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $16,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $110.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

