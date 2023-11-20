UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of UGI worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UGI by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

UGI Stock Up 3.8 %

UGI opened at $22.51 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. UGI’s payout ratio is -20.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

