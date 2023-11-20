Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Unum Group worth $20,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Unum Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 593,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 107,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

