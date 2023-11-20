US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of US Foods worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in US Foods by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 46.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

