Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $134.84 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

