13,852 Shares in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Rockwell Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMTI. StockNews.com cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.39% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

