3,541 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

