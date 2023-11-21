5,067 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xerox by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

