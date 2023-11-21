Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 27.4% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $84.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,867,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,090 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

