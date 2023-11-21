Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Superior Group of Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 871,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 281,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 263,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.