Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,107,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,099 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Trading Up 2.3 %

BL stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

