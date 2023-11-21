Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,060 Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3,716.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 42.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after buying an additional 553,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,558,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 0.7 %

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.