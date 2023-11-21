Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 426 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $239.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.78 and its 200 day moving average is $231.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

