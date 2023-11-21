Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International General Insurance by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.14. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

International General Insurance Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

