Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.43. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $107.84 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

