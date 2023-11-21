Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGIC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $424.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

