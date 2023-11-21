Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,892 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of 1stdibs.Com worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIBS stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.92.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,118 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $37,911.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,194 shares in the company, valued at $290,445.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,395 shares of company stock worth $255,281. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

