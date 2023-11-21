Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $27,340.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,454.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.29. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $49.84 million during the quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

