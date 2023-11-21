Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,133,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 151,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400,484 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

