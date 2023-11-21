Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $147.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

