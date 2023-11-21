Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $241.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

