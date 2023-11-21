Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $101,000 Holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 7,243 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,855.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

