Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
Shares of GIFI stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Island Fabrication
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.