Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.49.

GIFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

