Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

