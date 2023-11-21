Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CPAC opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $140.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.74%.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

