Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $80,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 401.8% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 6.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,853,000 after acquiring an additional 98,281 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNXC. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,665.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

