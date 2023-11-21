Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAAS opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

