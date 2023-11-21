Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 334,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 253,463 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 388,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 135,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,279 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.