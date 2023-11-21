Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

RRC stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

